Garanti Bank angajează CARDS PRODUCT JUNIOR OFFICER pentru o perioada determinata.



Candidatul ideal:



– Studii superioare economice sau tehnice;

– Minim 2 ani experienta intr-un post similar sau experienta intr-un domeniu relevant;

– Experienta in dezvoltarea produselor bancare, in special a cardurilor de credit, va constitui un avantaj;

– Excelente abilitati de comunicare si relationare;

– Initiativa, orientare catre rezultate si interes pentru dezvoltare personala;

– Seriozitate si corectitudine;

– Atitudine pozitiv;

– Cunostinte solide de MS Office (Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

– Limba engleza – nivel avansat (obligatoriu).



Descrierea jobului:



– Ofera suport agentiilor si altor departamente din sediul central pentru a sustine procesul de vanzare a produselor Bancii pe segmentul Carduri;

– Monitorizarea vanzarilor de carduri de credit pe toate canalele de vanzare folosite de banca si indentificarea de actiuni necesare in vederea cresterii vanzarii de carduri;

– Monitorizarea pietei de carduri, a trendurilor si a ofertelor concurentei si indentificarea benficiilor/serviciilor cele mai atractive pentru clienti;

– Participa la dezvoltarea portofoliului de produse al bancii pe segmentul Carduri;

– Asigura implementarea la timp a proiectelor de dezvoltare produse;

– Efectueaza analize regulate in vederea monitorizarii modului de utilizare si activare a Cardurilor si sugereaza planuri de actiune.





Garanti Bank caută BUSINESS DEVELOPER – RETAIL BANKING



Requirements:



– Academic background in Economics;

– At least 3 years of experience in banking industry with some expertise in retail business development segment;

– Strong analytical skills and attention to details;

– Creative, innovative, showing initiative and a results-oriented attitude;

– Team oriented with excellent interpersonal and problem solving skills;

– Demonstrating patience and professionalism;

– Strongly following up on actions and not giving up before delivery;

– Very good knowledge of English and MS Office proficiency.





Responsibilities:



– Taking the necessary actions to meet the sales and profitability targets and to increase Bank’s income;

– Participating, developing and managing projects to increase Retail business, cross-selling, portfolio activity;

– Evaluating the efficiency of the sales channels through analysis of activity reports and KPIs;

– Involved in designing the incentive schemes’ structure for the sales force together with monitoring the results and computation of commissions and bonuses to be paid;

– Involved in the target set-up for the branches, cascading the sales objectives to Relationship Manager level;

– Providing timely reports to all the sales channels and Management;

– Analyzing existing customer data and market data and developing models to provide insight into customer behaviors;

– Establishing campaigns, making pricing proposals for current and new products;

– Offering support to the sales channels for daily activities with reports, processes and tools.



REPORTING COORDINATOR – STATUTORY REPORTING



Requirements:



– Bachelor’s degree in finance or related field; ACCA in progress is an advantage;

– At least two years of experience in financial reporting within financial institutions and/or audit companies;

– Advanced speaking/reading/writing in English;

– Detailed oriented, good analytical, organization and planning capabilities; deadline commitment;

– Stress resistance;

– Excellent communication skills and teamwork;

– Proactive attitude, engagement and desire for professional development.



Responsibilities:



– Participation in the preparation and submission of the financial, accounting, prudential and statistical reports to the National Bank of Romania, the Deposit Guarantee Fund and other institutions in accordance with the norms and regulations in force;

– Participation in preparation of financial statements in compliance with IFRS standards, ensuring also their interpretation;

– Participation in the preparation of the specifications necessary for the development and implementation of the IT applications used in the activity of the department in order to automate the reports required for the statutory reporting activity;

– Participation in the elaboration of statistics, reports and various presentations, as well as in the design of policies and procedures related to the Statutory Reporting Department.



Candidatii interesati sunt invitati sa trimita CV-ul la adresa de e-mail: cariere@garantibank.ro.